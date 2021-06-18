Faith & Worship

Staff report

Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes.

First Baptist Church of Tallmadge

First Baptist Church of Tallmadge, 848 Southeast Avenue, is hosting a Vacation Bible School for kindergarten-6th grade July 26-30, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The children will be instructed in bible lessons and enjoy craft and game times. You may register your child online at vbsmate.com/FBCT.

The church is also hosting an outdoor community "Family Movie Night" on an inflatable screen July 16 starting at 8 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. For more information, call 330-633-5670.

The Community Church of Tallmadge

The Community Church of Tallmadge, located at 274 North Munroe Road in Tallmadge, has re-opened for in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required at this time. All health guidelines will be in place. For any questions, call 330-633-8956 or 330-687-1275.

Tallmadge United Methodist Church

Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe Road, continues to hold Sunday Drive-in worship services in the back parking lot and welcomes all visitors and guests. There are two services on Sundays, one at 9:15 a.m and one at 10:45 a.m.

Services include music, scripture reading a children’s message and the Rev. Scott Low giving the message. A free will offering is available as you leave each service and if you are a guest from another church, support the ministry and mission of your church by the means they provide.

Small group studies are available and following safety protocols. To see what you would be interested in and to sign up for one, visit the website: http://www.tallmadgeumc.org. The group leader will connect with you about the group's next meeting date and location.

St. Mark Lutheran Church

Worship Service Hours 9:30 am single service until further notice, in the church building with social distance between pews. (Also streamed live on Facebook page or via audio bridge. Call 1-773-231-9226, and when prompted, entering Meeting ID 149 585 9573# or the YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnhr1pVBdLmrudjzi0IXCPA/videos?view_as=subscriber)

Church office hours: By appointment

Church Events - Save the Date: For event information, see the website or call the office for updates, as all events are subject to change.

Tallmadge Rocky Railway VBS - June 21, 2021 — June 25 from 9 — 11:30 a.m.at Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Monroe. Get back into the swing of things this summer with VBS. Many measures are being taken to provide an experience that is safe and comfortable. Link for VBS registration: https://vbspro.events/p/tumc

Waldameer Outing - The 4th annual St. Mark outing to Waldameer Amusement Park and Water World in Erie, PA is scheduled for Saturday, July 17. This event has proven itself to be “fun for the whole family,” especially so because again this year we have reserved a spacious shelter. Also, the amusement park side once more will be free to enter if you do not plan to ride the rides, but simply picnic, walk around the park, or play games in the shelter. A $30 ticket gives unlimited rides *plus* admission to the water park. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact church office.

The church is located at 158 North Ave, Tallmadge,. Its website is http://​www.stmark-lutheran.org/.

Tallmadge Lutheran Church

Tallmadge Lutheran Church, located just east of the Tallmadge Rec Center at 759 East Ave., has Sunday morning worship services at 8 am and 10:30 am with a time for Bible study for children, youth and adults at 9:20 am. You can also worship online at both those times (or anytime at your convenience) at www.Facebook.com/TallmadgeLutheranChurch. Call Pastor Andy at 330-633-4775 or visit our website www.tlcoh.org for more information.

Tallmadge Christian Preschool is accepting new students for Fall 2021-22. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 and toilet trained to attend the preschool. Offered are a 3 year old Class on Tuesday/Thursday mornings & Wednesday/Friday mornings; 4 year old Class on Monday, Wednesday & Friday – morning session and afternoon session; and a Pre-K Class morning class is held Monday-Friday. Morning classes run from 9 -11:30 am and afternoon sessions from 12:15 – 2:45 pm. For more details go to the webpage https://tcp.tlcoh.org/ or call Laura Miller, Director, at 330-633-4908 or by email at LMiller@tlcoh.org.

First Congregational Church

First Congregational Church of Tallmadge will celebrate Inside, Parking Lot, and Online worship this Sunday, June 6, at 9:30 a.m. Those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks at services. All are still encouraged to sanitize upon entry and to practice social distancing. Those attending in the parking lot can tune in to FM 103.1. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live and display the worship service on the FCC Website later in the week. All are invited to attend services. A free will offering will be accepted from those who wish to give.

The Fourth Sunday of Pentecost will be celebrated during worship this Sunday, as well as Father's Day. The Rev. Nayiri Karjian, general minister of the Living Waters Association, will supply worship. The Rev. John Phillips will be the liturgist.

For more details, see fcctallmadge.org. The church is located at 85 Heritage Drive.

The Church in Silver Lake

The Church in Silver Lake will continue Virtual Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. through the website at https://m.facebook.com/TheChurchInSilverLake/.

The church's mission to "Be the Church" extends beyond its walls. The goal is to be a beacon of God's love for all of humanity and is paramount to who they are as a church. As an Open and Affirming Church of the United Church of Christ, all are welcome.

The Church in Silver Lake is located at 2951 Kent Road in Silver Lake. Contact the church by phone: 330-928-2991, or email churchinsilverlake@gmail.com or visit Facebook at The Church in Silver Lake.