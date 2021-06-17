Last week to buy tickets to Garden & Outdoor Living Tour

Courtesy of Hudson Garden Club

If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, it’s not too late. Sales go through June 24 for the community event. Purchase your tickets through hudsongardenclub.org. Tickets are valid for both days.

This year the tour features nine amazingly beautiful properties as self-guided tours. Find inspiration walking through mature shade gardens, new pool and entertainment areas, lively sun gardens and much more.

Do you remember driving down N. Main and seeing a home undergo dramatic changes in 2019? Now is your chance to see the professional work this family had done to turn their backyard into a family paradise.

Tickets are $35 per day and can be purchased online at hudsongardenclub.org. Tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Proceeds from the Home & Garden Tour fund such programs as the club’s scholarship program, grants program to support worthwhile horticultural and education projects, donations for trees in the ity of Hudson and Hudson City Parks, and gifts of gardening books to the Hudson Library.