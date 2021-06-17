Job Search looks at resume writing to get results

Courtesy of Job Search

The Hudson Job Search meeting on June 21 features Kris McGuigan, owner of Professional Courage and a certified resume writer who says “On average, recruiters glance at a resume for only 6.25 seconds before assessing a candidate’s compatibility.” Is your resume making the right first impression? Learn the best-kept secrets of professional resume writers, and how the use of key words and white space can ensure you receive a second glance. In this session, you will learn to:

Develop attention-grabbing content and clean formatting

Customize your resume to your unique value proposition

Avoid common mistakes that can take you out of the running

Survive the Applicant Tracking system (ATS) black hole

She has earned the prestigious ACRW designation, making her only a handful of Academy Certified Resume Writers across the globe to also hold a MBA. With 12 years of experience and training alongside some of the industry’s top experts, McGuigan creates and delivers career marketing tools that get results, including resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles. She was invited to join the Forbes Coaches Council in 2017.

With a brand formed by courage and constancy, McGuigan uses her own story to guide clients and audiences to success in an ever-changing job market. Promoting a focused mindset and providing tools to advance to the next level, she dispels the myth of career management as a commodity.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings, and are currently meeting by Zoom. You need to register for the meeting no later than 5 p.m. the day of the meeting and complete the Contact Form. For more information go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org.