Library News: Virtual Story Times return

Courtesy of Twinsburg Library

YOUTH SERVICES

Virtual Story Times Return!

Monday - Friday

Join the Children's Department for a virtual story time! We will feature a different theme each week. Story times are available to watch anytime on our YouTube channel. If you want a LIVE story time on Zoom, join us on Wednesdays beginning June 23 from 6:30 – 7 p.m. Registration is required for the Live story times.

Dissect an Owl Pellet - Friday, June 18

Learn all about owls and what they eat! Registration is required for each child participating so everyone gets a kit. For students entering grades 4-6.

Kids Yoga in the Garden - Monday, June 21, 10 – 11 a.m.

Calm the body and mind through nature-inspired yoga poses, breath practices, and guided relaxation. Bring a mat or towel. For students entering K and up. The event will take place on the lawn near the fenced-in Pollinator Garden (to the left of the Library's parking lot). Registration is required.

Teen & Tween Coding Club Kick-off - Monday, June 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Ages 10 and up are invited to join our Vidcode club. Vidcode is an online program that teaches coding skills. The Kick-off will provide the kids with instructions on how to get in and navigate the lessons. We'll check in throughout the month and everyone will present their final projects on Monday, July 19. Registration is required.

ADULT SERVICES

Increasing Your Happiness - Wednesday, June 16, 6:30 - 7 p.m.

Dr. Constance Longmire will help participants identify and engage in unique and helpful ways to increase their happiness, which will have a robust effect on their professional and personal lives by improving communication skills, increasing productivity, and reducing absenteeism. This is a pre-recorded, online event available on YouTube.

Improving Self-Awareness - Wednesday, June 23, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Self-awareness is an understanding of your physical, emotional, and psychological self. Learn to recognize all of these and improve each through various cognitive and learning styles. Improving self-awareness will increase self-control, reduce procrastination, and develop mood management. Participants will improve their relationships and create a more fulfilling life. This is a Live, online event on Zoom. Registration is required.