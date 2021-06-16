Campus News: Aurora students earn recognition from colleges and universities

Staff Report

Students named to University of Kentucky Dean's List

The following Aurora students were named to the dean's list at the University of Kentucky:

Alec Besinger, natural resources and environmental science

Brooke Besinger, psychology

Ava Bumbu, marketing

Keegan Horan, kinesiology

Jordan Parks, nursing

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester.

Samantha Finkenthal named to Mount Union dean's list

The University of Mount Union has announced that Samantha Finkenthal of Aurora has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.

Finkenthal was one of 644 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

Ohio University announces Spring 2021 graduates

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

James Baerman of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Healthcare Studies from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

John Baltas of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Finance from the College of Business at Ohio University.

John Burns of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Business Analytics and Management Information Systems from the College of Business at Ohio University.

Nick Capretta of Reminderville graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Business Analytics and Management Information Systems from the College of Business at Ohio University.

Katie Elnikar of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health majoring in Health Services Administration from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Joey Giardino of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.

Ryan Hartland of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Finance from the College of Business at Ohio University.

Whitney Lieberth of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education majoring in Health and Physical Education from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.

Ryan Markowitz of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise majoring in Exercise Physiology - Pre-Physical Therapy from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Latasha Moore Sharp of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Corey Pajek of Reminderville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.

Prit Patel of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise majoring in Exercise Physiology - Pre-Physical Therapy from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Jordan Pollard of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise majoring in Exercise Physiology - Pre-Physical Therapy from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Kylie Stewart of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Communication Studies from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University.

Najah Thornton of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Moderate to Intensive Educational Needs from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.

Ohio University announces Dean's List recipients

More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Local recipients included:

Kacie Anderson of Aurora in the College of Business

James Baerman of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

John Bender of Aurora in the Scripps College of Communication

Katie Brogan of Aurora in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Bella Burdick of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Taylor Burick of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

John Burns of Aurora in the College of Business

Tayler Cassidy of Aurora in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Morgan Collica of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Ally Devins of Aurora in the University College

Hunter Dorner of Aurora in the Scripps College of Communication

Chris Fox of Aurora in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Evan Fromwiller of Aurora in the College of Business

Krista Gabor of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Samantha Giardino of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Ryan Hartland of Aurora in the College of Business

Mckinley Henry of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Alice Hesmondhalgh of Aurora in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Abby Jordan of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Gwyn Markowitz of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Will Mcghee of Aurora in the College of Arts and Sciences

Colin Mcnamara of Aurora in the College of Business

Latasha Moore Sharp of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Kyle Obly of Aurora in the College of Business

Carly Obly of Auror in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Macy Peck of Aurora in the College of Arts and Sciences

Jack Pfiffner of Aurora in the College of Business

Syd Pinney of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Jordan Pollard of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Jane Puzder of Aurora in the University College

Leah Ritner of Aurora in the College of Business

Jeannine Rogonjic of Aurora in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Brandon Schambach of Aurora in the College of Business

Claire Schiopota of Aurora in the Scripps College of Communication

Olivia Stein of Aurora in the College of Fine Arts

Abbey Stover of Aurora in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Sarah Vince of Aurora in the College of Business

Local students graduate from Heidelberg University

The following students are members of the graduating Class of 2021 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 16.

Dylan Marder of Aurora, Bachelor of Arts, Sport Management

James Vaughan of Aurora, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

A total of 189 undergraduate students received bachelor's degrees and 78 graduate students received degrees in counseling, education and business administration.

Slippery Rock announces spring 2021 dean's list

Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania has announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students on the dean's list include:

Michaela Haley from Aurora

Stephanie Hartland from Aurora

Emily Kerensky from Aurora

Cassie Marotta named to dean's list at Grove City College

Cassie Marotta of Aurora, an elementary education major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean's List with High Distinction for the Spring 2021 semester.

Cassie is a 2019 graduate of Aurora High School and is the daughter of Anthony and Niki Marotta of Aurora.

Students eligible for the Dean's List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean's List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean's List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Local students graduate from Baldwin Wallace University

The following college students from our area graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea:

Hannah Brezovec of Aurora, graduated with a Master of Medical Science: Physician Assistant.

Bryce Posner of Aurora, a graduate of Aurora High School, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts: Accounting.