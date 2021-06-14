Library News: Intro to Meditation Series

Courtesy of Nordonia Hills Branch Library

Adult Programs

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, July 12, 2 p.m. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

July 8, 2 p.m. "Friends and Strangers" by J. Courtney Sullivan (This discussion will be in-person)

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesdays, June 16, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Self Care with Ashley Farrish - Thursday, June 17, 6:30 p.m.

Now more than ever, it's important to be mindful and skillful in taking care of yourself. Join practicing psychotherapist Ashley J. Farrish to learn realistic strategies for coping and self care.

Self care is a popular buzzword, but caring for yourself is not a superficial indulgence. It's a way to stay healthy and avoid burnout, so you can survive and hopefully thrive.

During this program, participants will learn about overcoming obstacles to self care, healthy and unhealthy coping mechanisms, and how to create a personalized self care plan.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, June 23, 6 p.m. "The Moonflower Murders" by Anthony Horowitz

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Intro to Meditation Series with Juice McKenna - Thursdays, July 1-15, 6:30 p.m.

Have you always wanted to try meditation, but weren't sure where to begin? In this three-part series, you will gain the tools you need to build your own mediation practice, including postures, breathwork, mindfulness, cultivating compassion, and more. Each session will include a short opening discussion, 15-25 minutes of meditation, and a feedback and Q&A session.

Juice McKenna has been a holistic health and wellness practitioner for over 10 years. She is a licensed massage therapist, certified fitness trainer, and a Reiki Master Teacher who teaches and hosts wellness workshops and retreats in Ohio. She began her meditation practice in earnest 12 years ago.

This series will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Children’s Programs

Take It Make it Horse Toy

Through June 30

Use some every day supplies to make a horse toy. Pick up a kit at Nordonia Hills Branch Library, while supplies last.

Take it Make it Turtle and Bunny Origami

July 1-31

Make a simple paper turtle then challenge yourself and make a bunny corner bookmark. Pick up a kit at Nordonia Hills Branch Library, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursdays, June 17, July 15, July 22, 10:15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, June 17 July 15, July 22, 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Summer Reading Fun-Tails and Tales - Tuesdays, 2 p.m., Via Zoom

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an activity. These programs will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

June 15- Grow your own animal planter. Register for a kit. No zoom program on this day.

June 22- Flying Bird pop up toy. Experiment with some simple mechanics by creating your very own flying bird! Kit will be ready to pick up after June 15.

June 29-Zoo Tales-Join Miss Melissa for stories, pre-packaged snack and a craft. Kit will be available to pick up after June 22.

Summer Reading Fun-Tails and Tales - Tuesday, 2 p.m., in-person

July 6 – Animal Bingo. It is a game of bingo...with animals. Who will be our lucky winners? Limited to 25 attendees, Register at akronlibrary.org.

July 13 - DNA Bracelet-An activity that teaches about DNA and pair bonding. In this activity the DNA templates represents the DNA for a panda bear, fox, or a tiger to create your bracelet. Limited to 25 attendees, Register at akronlibrary.org.

Messy Monday - Monday, July 19, 6 p.m.

Join us for some messy fun. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. Register at akronlibrary.org.

July 19 - Crepe Paper Art. Make a picture on canvas and use crinkled up crepe paper to bring your artwork to life with some colorful texture. Limited to 14 attendees, Register at akronlibrary.org.

Is It Magic or Science - Thursday June 24, 2 pm

Join us for some virtual science. Register to receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Be sure to pick up the materials for an experiment the week before the program.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It

June 28 – July 10 Grow crystals on a shell. Pick up supplies at the branch beginning June 28.

July 12 – July 31 Make a pompom shooter and knock down the cup tower. Pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Branch Library any time beginning July 12.

Teen Turn Out

Wednesdays in June and July at 2 p.m., we'll try something new. Maybe a craft, a recipe, or a new skill. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

June 16 We’re making a box out of playing cards. The perfect gift for Dad or yourself.

June 23 Create adorable pompom animals.

June 30 We’re going to race birds. Join Muss Sue to create paper you birds you can make fly.

Teen Turn Out

These programs will be held in person.

July 7 Make an Eternity knot bookmark to hold your place forever.

July 14 The 9th annual paper airplane program. This year we’ll make a zozo paper plane.