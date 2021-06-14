Hudson Garden and Outdoor Living Tour invites all to explore

Courtesy of Hudson Garden Club

The Hudson Garden Club still has tickets available for this year’s Garden and Outdoor Living Tour on June 26 and 27 and would like to encourage friends in neighboring communities to enjoy a weekend of inspiration.

Ticket sales are now extended through June 24 at hudsongardenclub.org. In addition, if you visit on Saturday and want to come back on Sunday, bring your tour book for additional time visiting the gardens. Or, if you bought your ticket for Sunday and you want some extra time, you can start your tour on Saturday.

This year the tour features nine beautiful properties this year as self-guided tours. Find inspiration walking through mature shade gardens, new pool and entertainment areas, lively sun gardens and much more.

Tickets are $35 per day and can be purchased online at hudsongardenclub.org. Tours are from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. each day.

Proceeds from the Home & Garden Tour fund such programs as the club’s scholarship program, grants program to support worthwhile horticultural and education projects, donations for trees in the city of Hudson and Hudson City Parks, and gifts of gardening books to the Hudson Library.