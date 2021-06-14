Bookstore to host author of book on Ohio heists

Courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop

The Learned Owl Book Shop will host Jane Ann Turzillo, author of local interest favorites such as "Wicked Women of Ohio" and "Murder and Mayhem on Ohio’s Rails, on June 19.

Turzillo will be at the store from 1 to 3 p.m. to sign and discuss her latest book, "Ohio Heists: Historic Bank Holdups, Train Robberies, Jewel Stings and More."

Ohio history overflows with tales of enterprising thieves. Vault teller Ted Conrad walked out of Society National Bank carrying a paper sack containing a fifth of Canadian Club, a carton of Marlboros and $215,000 cash. He was never seen again. Known as one of the most successful jewel thieves in the world, Bill Mason stole comedian Phyllis Diller’s precious gems not once, but twice. He also stole $100,000 from the Cleveland Mob.

Jane Ann Turzillo writes about these exploits and more in "Ohio Heists."

Be advised that although the shop is currently open at a somewhat normal capacity, it is still possible the event will be canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19. Only six customers will be allowed in the store at a time for health and safety reasons. If the weather permits, the event will be held outside in front of The Learned Owl to allow for more interaction with the author. Check the website or social media pages for updates.