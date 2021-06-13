Great Falls Patriot Run in July to benefit Falls Cancer Club

Courtesy of Great Falls Patriot Run

Get ready for the fireworks – the Great Falls Patriot Run is back. Of course this year is a little different; what isn’t? Due to all the COVID-19 constraints from the health department, the run will be done “virtually” from July 1 to the 7 instead of on the morning of July 4.

The 5K run/walk (or 1 mile fun walk) can be done following the posted route, or you can create your own route. You can opt to form a team, go solo or just get a group of friends or family members together and get out there and have some fun. You can participate in Cuyahoga Falls or just about anywhere – near or far, this 5K is a celebration!

Sponsors Don Sitts Auto Group, the Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest and Falls Heating & Cooling are covering all the expenses so that the fees paid by the runners and walkers will go directly to pay for the hospital, doctor, pharmaceutical, lab, nutritional and medical supply needs of the over 78 cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club.

Runners/walkers are encouraged to post a picture, video, screenshot of their course to their social media accounts and tag the Falls Cancer Club. If you want, submit your results for bragging rights for your age group.

The Fun Run/Walk (1 mile) fee is $10 and $25 for the 5K. To register for the Great Falls Patriot Run, sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/CuyahogaFalls/GreatFallsPatriotRun. Anyone registered by June 23 will receive a T-shirt. T-shirts can be picked up on July 1 and 2 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls High School Stow Avenue parking lot.

Celebrate the summer and getting fit – get a group together. Check with your employer and ask if they will match your fee payment or sponsor your team. Run/walk in memory of someone who has or is battling cancer. Create a fun name for your team – get into costume and walk/run! Have some fun, enjoy the sunshine and the 4th of July by helping the cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club. Contact the race director at fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com with any questions.

The Falls Cancer Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been helping cancer patients that reside in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio since 1948.

Photos:

5K route

Runners from the 2019 Great Falls Patriot Run (photo labeled 2 families, taken by Bonnie Severt)