Falls library continues 3D print programming after successful fall series

Courtesy of Cuyahoga Falls Library

The Cuyahoga Falls Library (CFL) launched a virtual STEM program series this past fall for local schools. Missy Littell, customer experience manager at CFL, has been leading the 3D Print and MakerSpace program along with Carolanne Tkach, technology trainer.

The 3D Print & Design series featured virtual classes showing students how to navigate and design with Tinkercad. Students followed along with instructors to create their own personalized bookmarks. Creations were printed and delivered to the school after the course ended. The six programs served over 100 students.

Teachers also had the opportunity to check out a set of 3D pens for their students to use in the classroom for one week while they waited for their prints to arrive. The pens encouraged students to experience 3D design outside of creating in Tinkercad.

Local Girl Scout Troop #91515 enjoyed the 3D programming as well. "Our troop had a lot of fun taking this class and getting to make their own bookmarks. They all loved the finished product and how easy it was to follow along. The library is a great resource for learning STEM concepts and trying out new tech," said Nicole Fraley, Girl Scout leader for the troop.

Thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio, the library was able to purchase the equipment and design courses to support virtual STEM education with the library’s MakerSpace.

“It was a rewarding and challenging experience at times, but we learned a lot from it,” said Littell. “We were able to fine-tune our virtual programming to best meet the needs of local students and their instructors. We learned valuable lessons and will continue this type of programming well beyond pandemic.”

STEM MakerSpace courses for students in grades 2 and up will be offered this summer starting with 3D Print Design: Coasters on June 24. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to design keychains and movable parts in courses on July 8 and Aug.12, respectively. The courses are designed to build on skills learned in the previous class and it is recommended students consider signing up for all three.

For more information and registration for the summer series, visit www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.