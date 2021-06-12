HCTV: Programming includes concerts, Underground Railroad history

Courtesy of HCTV

HCTV Program Schedule: June 14 - 20

"Race Matters" is a reflection by the Rev. Brian Suntken, the pastor of The Community of Saint John in Hudson. He reflects on positive ways to overcome racist tendencies.

HCTV celebrates the extraordinary talents of the cast of "The Little Mermaid" with a short feature of cast interviews, video of rehearsals, and conversation with the directors.

David Murray, who grew up in Hudson, author of "An Effort to Understand: Hearing One Another (and Ourselves) in a Nation Cracked in Half," spoke virtually with Hudson Library & Historical Society.

The Akron Roundtable Virtual Forum by Gary L. Miller, president of The University of Akron, is titled “Post Pandemic Urban Higher Education: The New Meaning of Place.”

The final match of 2021 HUDLAX, against North Albany, airs this week.

Hudson Rotary Club welcomes Gwendolyn Mayer, Archivist of the Hudson Library and Historical Society, talking about Hudson’s role in the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad.

City Club of Cleveland presents Tony F. Sias, President and CEO of Karamu House, Inc., with its plans for a new outdoor stage—and commitment to bring light to the critical issues that plague Black America.

The 2021 Hudson Summer Music Festival performance by The Night Owls will be shown this week.

Michael Kinch, author of "Between Hope and Fear: A History of Vaccines and Human Immunity," spoke virtually for the Hudson Library.

Vlada’s Seeds of Life “Cooking with Kids” demonstrates making healthy nut pancakes!

North of 60 visits with Jill Rango demonstrating a 20-minute home workout.

Forum 360 talks about the China Rescue Dogs program that saves dogs from the streets and meat markets of China and flies them to the U.S. to their forever homes.

Monday, June 14

7 a.m. Be the Light 2021

7:30 a.m. Forum 360

8 a.m. HHS Bands Concert

10 a.m. HHA Preservation Awards

11:30 a.m. VSL: Nut Pancakes!

Noon. Rotary: Gwen Mayer

1 p.m. The Night Owls

3 p.m. Murray: Understand

4 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards

5 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

6 p.m. Rotary: Gwen Mayer

7 p.m. HHS Choir Awards 2021

9 p.m. Little Mermaid feature

9:30 p.m. Race Matters

10 p.m. Murray: Understand

11 p.m. City Club: Karamu

Tuesday, June 15

7 a.m. Kinch: Vaccines

8 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 a.m. HHS Orchestra & Awards

10:30 a.m. North of 60: Workout

11 a.m. City Club: Karamu

Noon Be the Light Parade 2021

12:30 p.m. Forum 360

1 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards

3 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

4:30 p.m. VSL: Nut Pancakes!

5 p.m. North of 60: Workout

5:30 p.m. Forum 360

6 p.m. Race Matters

6:30 p.m. Little Mermaid feature

7 p.m. The Night Owls

9 p.m. Roundtable: Gary Miller

10 p.m. Kinch: Vaccine Research

11 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards

Wednesday, June 16

7 a.m. Rotary: Gwen Mayer

8 a.m. The Night Owls

10 a.m. Murray: Understand

11 a.m. HHS Virtual Awards

Noon Kinch: Vaccine Research

1 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

2 p.m. HHS Orchestra & Awards

3:30 p.m. North of 60 Workout

4 p.m. City Club: Karamu

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Little Mermaid feature

6:30 p.m. VSL: Nut Pancakes!

7 p.m. HHS Commencement

10 p.m. Rotary: Gwen Mayer

11 p.m. Murray: Understand

Thursday, June 17

7 a.m. Kinch: Vaccines

8 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 a.m. HHS Orchestra & Awards

10:30 a.m. North of 60 Workout

11 a.m. City Club: Karamu

Noon Be the Light Parade 2021

12:30 p.m. Forum 360

1 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards

3 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

4:30 p.m. VSL: Nut Pancakes!

5 p.m. North of 60: Workout

5:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs New Albany

7 p.m. HHS Choirs & Awards

9 p.m. Be The Light 2021

9:30 p.m. Race Matters

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Roundtable: Miller

Friday, June 18

7 a.m. Be the Light 2021

7:30 a.m. Forum 360

8 a.m. HHS Bands Concert

10 a.m. HHA Preservation Awards

11:30 a.m. VSL: Nut Pancakes!

Noon. Rotary: Gwen Mayer

1 p.m. The Night Owls

3 p.m. Murray: Understand

4 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards

5 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards

7 p.m. HHS Orchestras Awards

8:30 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs. Jackson

Saturday, June 19

7 a.m. City Club: Karamu

8 a.m. The Night Owls

10 a.m. HHS Choirs & Awards

Noon. HUDLAX vs New Albany

1:30 p.m. Little Mermaid

2 p.m. HHS Commencement

5 p.m. Roundtable: Miller

6 p.m. City Club: Karamu

7 p.m. HHS Choirs & Awards

9 p.m. Murray: Understand

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, June 20

7 a.m. Murray: Understand

8 a.m. Race Matters

8:30 a.m. United Methodist

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. HHS Commencement

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Gwen Mayer

7 p.m. Little Mermaid feature

7:30 p.m. Be the Light 2021

8 p.m. Roundtable: Miller

9 p.m. Kinch: Vaccine Research

10 p.m. Ultimate Game Challenge

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards