Biergarten event coming to Hudson July 9-10

Courtesy of Hudson-Landsberg Sister City

The Hudson-Landsberg Sister City non-profit organization introduces a new community event to strengthen the bonds between the two sister cities and provide scholarships for students of German -- The Hudson-Landsberg Biergarten.

Biergartens are a Bavarian tradition that pop up during the summer months, providing families the opportunity to congregate with friends in a relaxing, outdoor setting.

Join the festivities on Park Lane Green in downtown Hudson from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. There will be music, Bavarian pretzels from Reinecker’s and beer, beer and more beer from Hop Tree Brewing — including a special Landsberger Helles made especially for this event. Traditional Apfelschorle (sparkling apple juice) and water will be available for purchase, as well.

This event is family-friendly and pet-friendly. Tables and chairs will be set up on the green. Since this event is inside the DORA, you can always purchase and bring over your other favorite drinks and foods from the local restaurants. Visit www.hudson-landsberg.com for more information or to sign up to volunteer at the event.