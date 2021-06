Courtesy of Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club

The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club is planning their 14th Annual Paw Fest fundraiser for Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city of Stow’s Bow Wow Beach Dog Park, 5027 Stow Road, Stow.

The club is accepting dog-related vendors, animal rescue groups, food vendors and sponsors. Interested individuals/groups should contact the chairman, Marty Dennis at Duhstoy2@gmail.com.