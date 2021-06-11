Rotary Club of Hudson awards scholarships

Courtesy of The Rotary Club of Hudson

The Rotary Club of Hudson announces it has awarded six "bright, talented, hardworking and adventurous" young students each a $3,000 scholarship from the Thomas O Page Scholarship fund.

The selection committee of Dr. Dan Williams-Chair, Kathryn Sines, and Ron Strobl said they were very impressed by all candidates and had a very difficult time making the selections. The students who are recipients of the scholarships are: Abbi Zahn, Grace Koennecke, Samuel Arigo, Cole Osborn, Nathan Nerchi, and Alyssa Rightnour.

Abbi Zahn and Samuel Arigo plan to attend The Ohio State University, Nathan Nerchi, Alyssa Rightnour and Grace Koennecke plan to attend Ohio University, and Cole Osborn plans to attend Kent State University.

At the June 2 Rotary meeting, all six students attended and were introduced by a teacher who had a meaningful influence on their life. Family and friends of Thomas O Page were also invited to witness the positive impact this award would make in these young student’s future plans to continue their education.

