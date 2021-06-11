Library News: Book club offered for busy families

Courtesy of Tallmadge Branch Library

Mind, Body & Sole - Through July 31

Sign up at read.akronlibrary.org or at your nearest Akron-Summit County Public Library, and receive your Mind, Body & Sole reading/exercise log.

Tallmadge Tribe Book Club: "Paper Towns" by John Green

A book club for the busy family. No meetings, no deadlines, just good books! "Paper Towns" by John Green is the title for June.

Test Your Knowledge

Complete the monthly challenges for a chance to win a small prize.

Story Time - Wednesdays, June 16, 23, July 7, 14, 21

Join Miss Kara for stories, music and fun for children 0-6 years old with a caregiver. Registration is required.

Vinyl Revival - Tuesdays, June 22, July 13, 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Take the time to enjoy full-length albums front to back, and share your thoughts with other vinyl addicts from the area. Call for more information.

STEAM to Go! - Beginning June 14

Pick up a STEAM kit to do at home starting the week of June 14. This month we will be featuring a spy theme. For those in grades 1 - 3.

Book Discussion for Adults - Monday, June 14, 2-3 p.m.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens will be discussed. Meetings are held on the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m. Call for more information.

Tails and Tales Animal Workshop - Monday, June 28, 10:15-11 a.m.

Pick up an animal workshop kit during the week of June 21st and then register to receive a Zoom link for a special Story Time.

Tallmadge Tribe Book Club: "The Angel Experiment" by James Patterson

A book club for the busy family. No meetings, no deadlines, just good books! "The Angel Experiment: Maximum Ride" by James Patterson is the title for July.

Take It Make It Craft: Superhero Mask beginning July 6

Stop by the Tallmadge Branch Library during the month of July to pick up a superhero mask to decorate at home! While supplies last.

Book Discussion Club for Adults - Monday, July 12, 2-3 p.m.

We’ll discuss "Murder on the Orient Express" by Agatha Christie. Meetings are held on the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m. Call for more information.

STEAM to Go: Beginning July 12

Pick up a STEAM kit featuring slime during the week of July 12. Limited amount of kits available, please register. For those in grades 1 - 3.

The History of the Cleveland Indians and Chief Wahoo - Monday, July 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Join us as Carl Quatraro discusses the history of the Cleveland Indians and Chief Wahoo. Call for more information.

The Tallmadge Branch Library of the Akron-Summit County Public Library is located at 90 Community Road in Tallmadge and can be reached by calling 330-643-4752.