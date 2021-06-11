Hudson Players to present free family-friendly melodrama June 19

Staff report

The Hudson Players will do their part to welcome in the summer by presenting "She Was Only a Farmer’s Daughter," an old-fashioned melodrama that will be presented June 19 on the First & Main Green in Hudson at 5 p.m.

This free, fun-filled, family friendly show will only be presented one time and marks the first live Hudson Players production since the pandemic curtailed most local live entertainment options back in March of 2020.

The performance is sponsored by the Hudson Players Endowment Fund of the Hudson Community Foundation (HCF).

“The Hudson Players family is very excited to be back on stage live with this old-style melodrama,” said Michelle Dolciato, president of the Hudson Players. “We had originally planned to perform this show back in October as a joint production with Case-Barlow Farm, but postponed the event due to COVID. A lot has changed since then and performing at the First & Main Green will be a great way to re-introduce live theater to our Hudson audience.”

Dolciato says that Hudson Players’ 2021-22 season also will be revealed as part of the June 19 event.

“We have had quite a few people ask what shows we will be doing this year,” said Dolciato. “I would encourage everyone to come cheer the hero and boo the villain during the one-act melodrama and then stick around to hear the three great shows we will be producing this year at the Barlow Community Center theater for our 77th season.”

“Especially as we begin to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, we value the work of our local arts organizations in enriching the quality of life in Hudson and beyond,” said Amy Jordan, president of Hudson Community Foundation. “The Hudson Players Endowment Fund is proud to sponsor this old-fashioned melodrama that is fun and engaging for adults and kids alike.”

“She Was Only A Farmer’s Daughter” will be performed in one act, with the audience invited to cheer the hero and boo the villain in the style of melodramas made popular in the early 1900s.

"She Was Only a Farmer’s Daughter," by Millard Crosby, is directed by Claudia Lillibridge. The cast includes Jessica DeFrange, Sean Donovan, Ellie Kelly, Shelly Palumbo, Libby Merriman, Macey Staninger, Gary Maher and Cody Allen.

If you choose, you can purchase a meal from a Hudson restaurant or partake in a DORA beverage to enjoy during the show. Bring your own blankets or chairs and maintain social distancing from fellow guests.

While the performance is free of charge, a free-will collection will be taken. Contributions to the Hudson Players Endowment Fund of the Hudson Community Foundation, which seeks to support the organization in perpetuity, also may be made at www.myhcf.org.

Hudson Players, with a local history that stretches back nearly 100 years, comprises professionals and amateurs, actors and stage hands, young and old – all united with a common goal to create great theater along with fun and friendships. Barlow Community Center is home to most Hudson Players performances. This June 19 production is a special one-time outdoor offering for the Hudson community.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors

For additional information, email Hudson Players at info@hudsonplayers.com, or call 330-655-8522.