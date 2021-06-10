VBS and Summer Programs

Staff report

Is your church offering Vacation Bible School or other summer programs? Send your info to mmckenna@gannett.com and share it with our readers.

Hudson United Methodist Church

Registration is now open - Hudson United Methodist Church (2670 Hudson Aurora Road) will host an Outdoor Family Vacation Bible School “Concrete and Cranes” on Aug. 5, 12, and 19 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Families, grab your hard hats and tool belts and join us this August for an outdoor, COVID-conscious Vacation Bible School, during which the church grounds will transform into a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes. Participants will learn to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the truth that He who began a good work will be faithful to carry it on to completion. They will make crafts, sing songs, play games, enjoy snacks, and participate in memorable Bible-learning activities.

Register online at https://www.hudsonumc.com/vbs.html. Online registration is open now through July 15.

This year’s VBS program is free. For more information, contact directors Kerrie Book, Becca Gates, and Jackie Beam at VBSatHUMC@gmail.com.

St. Mark Lutheran Church

St. Mark Lutheran Church will have Vacation Bible Church June 21-25.

The church is located at 158 North Ave, Tallmadge,. Its website is http:// www.stmark-lutheran.org/.

Broadman Baptist Church

Broadman Baptist Church will host a scaled down Vacation Bible School July 12-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme will be “Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King’s Armor." North Castle is hidden in a frozen land. The King’s valiant Knights are on a quest in search of the King’s Armor. But the armor isn’t what they think it is. Register your child to become a knight in search of what God’s armor really is on the new website www.broadmanchurch.org.

The church is located 350 E. Bath Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls

First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, will offer Vacation Bible School and a Chess Camp this summer.

All kids age 4 through going into 6th grade are invited for the one-day “Knights of North Castle” VBS, on Saturday, July 17, from 9 am to 3 pm. Children age 4 through going into kindergarten may come to either the morning or afternoon session; those in grades 1-4 will have a full day program; and those going into 5th and 6th grades will go offsite, starting with a trip on the Cuyahoga River. This outdoor VBS will be a great chance for kids to continue to grow in their faith in a safe and fun place. You may register at firstchurchcf.com/featured-events/.

The annual Chess Camp will take place July 12-16 from 9 am to 4 pm. The camp is open to all first graders and up who are unrated or rated under 1500. No chess experience is required. Come and learn to play or improve your skills. The week will include several trips, a T-shirt and a concluding tournament on Friday. Before and after care is available. You may register at firstchurchcf.com/children-ministries/.