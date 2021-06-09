Blood drive at Journey Covenant Church June 15

Staff report

There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, June 15, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Journey Covenant Church is located at 2679 N. Haven Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls.

Register at RedCrossBlood.org (Sponsor Code: SueWarren ).

All donors will receive:

Free meal from a food truck

Free T-shirt

Free COVID-19 antibody test

First 100 people to register will be entered into a drawing for $100 gift certificate to Moe’s Restaurant on Front Street. Winner will be drawn at the end of the drive. You do not need to be present to win.

Donations will be collected for the church food pantry, which provides food and personal care products every week for nearly 1,000 local people in need.