ArtSparks offering summer outdoor pop-up dance classes

Courtesy of ArtSparks

Get moving and explore your community with the ArtSparks team with its summer program, "Where In Summit County is ArtSparks?"

ArtSparks is offering outdoor pop-up dance classes for children and families in locations across Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, and beyond this summer.

Pre-registration is required to guarantee a spot. Some sites have limited capacity and priority will be given to those who preregister. Spots are available on a first come, first served basis. Registration will also sign you up to receive email notifications about weather cancellation/reschedules as well as additional class opportunities that may arise throughout the summer.

Register at artsparksdance.org. Participants will receive a map on their first class and collect a sticker for each class they attend. Classes are geared toward elementary children (ages 5-10) of all abilities.

Prizes include:

A sticker for your map for each class you attend

An ArtSparks pencil by attending 2 or more classes

An ArtSparks T-shirt by attending 3 or more classes.

Attend the most classes out of all participants and receive the grand prize of various treasures from around Summit County.