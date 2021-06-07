Library News: Join the Summer Reading Club

Courtesy of Twinsburg Library

YOUTH SERVICES

Summer Reading Club

Get in the Game: Read! This year’s program can be completed from home! Visit www.twinsburglibrary.org/summer-reading-club-2021 for all the details.

Dewey the Dragon's Virtual Puppet Program

Join Dewey the Dragon and his puppet friends while they read and act out a few of your favorite fun-filled fairy tales! Visit https://twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7755010 for the link to the video. It will only be available until Sunday, June 13.

Baby Yoga - Thursday, June 10, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

No yoga experience needed. Bring a mat or a large towel and a water bottle. The event will take place on the lawn near the fenced-in Pollinator Garden. For ages 6 weeks - 1-year-old or babies not yet walking plus a caregiver. Registration required.

Adulting 101: Cooking - Saturday, June 12, 2 - 3 p.m.

Join us for a fun introductory cooking class on Zoom. Learn how to prepare two different meals without a microwave. Grades 7-12. Registration required.

Sea Life with Mad Science of Northeast Ohio - Wednesday, June 16, 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.

Splash into summer and learn about our oceans and the unique creatures that live in them. Explore where animals live both under the sea and on the beach. For preschoolers ages 3-5. Registration required.

ADULT SERVICES

Embracing Mindfulness - Wednesday, June 9, 6:30 - 7 p.m.

Dr. Constance Longmire will help participants become more mindful of their actions and learn how to express and interpret their present environment. Participants will create positive connections and increase their self-regulation of attention and personal experiences. This is a pre-recorded, online event available on YouTube.

Increasing Your Happiness - Wednesday, June 16, 6:30 - 7 p.m.

Dr. Constance Longmire will help participants identify and engage in unique and helpful ways to increase their happiness, which will have a robust effect on their professional and personal lives by improving communication skills, increasing productivity, and reducing absenteeism. This is a pre-recorded, online event available on YouTube.