Summit Metro Parks programs for June

Courtesy of Summit Metro Parks

There’s something for everyone in Summit Metro Parks, including the following programs and events this June:

For virtual programs, visit www.zoom.com and enter the Zoom ID to participate. For in-person programs, participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Consistent with State of Ohio guidance, mask requirement applies to ages 10 and older.

Thursday, June 10, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634

Friday, June 11, 9:30 - 10 a.m.

SUMMER NATURE TALES

Young children and their adult companions will enjoy this interactive, summer-themed story time intended for ages 18 months to 3 years. Make it a fun, family-friendly morning by exploring the park after the program. LP/Nature Center: 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg PHONE (6/4)

Saturday, June 12, 10 - 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.; 12 - 1 p.m.

TRY IT: STAND-UP PADDLEBOARDING

Join us to try stand-up paddleboarding. Come enjoy a relaxed session to see what this water sport is like and try maneuvering out on the water. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. We suggest bringing water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wearing clothes that can get wet. Participants must wear a mask while on land and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Space is limited. SC/Bathhouse: 5000 Hametown Rd., Norton PHONE (6/7)

Saturday, June 12, 6 - 7 p.m.

HIKE FOR THE HEALTH OF IT

Hike two miles at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops. Beginners are welcome, but talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. GYH/Pioneer: 550 Frazier Ave., Akron PHONE (6/6)

Sunday, June 13, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.

SILVER CREEK KAYAK

Paddle a portion of Silver Creek lake with a certified instructor and a naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety tips and to see wildlife around the water. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. We suggest bringing water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wearing clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Participants must wear a mask on land and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. SC/Boathouse: 5171 S. Medina Line Rd., Norton PHONE (6/2)

Monday, June 14, 6 - 7 p.m.

VIRTUAL: COMPOSTING 101

New to composting? This program is for you! Join us online to learn the basics of starting, maintaining and troubleshooting a compost pile or barrel at home. Soon you'll be turning food scraps and yard clippings into the richest soil around! Zoom meeting ID: 859 9315 5786

Wednesday, June 16, 9 - 11 a.m.

DRAWING OUTDOORS

Bring your drawing pad and pencils for an outdoor lesson in drawing. Beginners are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. Portable chairs and drinking water are recommended. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain distance from others. Program will be canceled during inclement weather. FASN/Visitors Center: 1828 Smith Rd., Akron PHONE (6/8)

Wednesday, June 16, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: CROOKED RIVER REVIVAL

Join us online to discover the storied past of our beloved crooked river: the Cuyahoga. We'll talk history and wildlife while envisioning its bright future! Zoom meeting ID: 819 1343 4690

Thursday, June 17, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634

Thursday, June 17, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

GOOD GARDENS: PRESERVING YOUR HARVEST

Learn some of the different methods for enjoying your garden veggies all winter long from the staff at Let's Get Growing. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain distance from others. GYH/Lodge: 2077 Newton St., Akron

Thursday, June 17, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

KIDS YOGA

Kids ages 7 and up are invited to join certified yoga instructor Lisa Meranti for a program focused on connecting with nature. This class will take place outside with distancing and simultaneously via Zoom for those who would like to participate from the comfort of their own homes. In case of inclement weather, class will be moved into shelter. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel and drinking water. Guardians are encouraged to participate or asked to bring a lawn chair to distance behind the class. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Zoom meeting ID: 879 9252 8754 FASN/Visitors Center: 1828 Smith Rd., Akron PHONE (6/5)

Friday, June 18, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

HAUNTED HISTORY HIKE

Hike a historical portion of the Towpath at Summit Lake where there once stood incredible amusement parks. From odd events to spooky tales, this lake and the adjacent canal have stories to tell. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. SLNC: 411 Ira Ave. PHONE (6/11)

Friday, June 18, 8:30 - 10 p.m.

FAMILY FLASHLIGHT WALK

Families with young children: drop in to spot nature in early evening with the help of a flashlight. A naturalist will greet you at the trailhead, then send you on your way along the short, paved Meadow Loop Trail to spot wildlife using eye-shine. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. MF/Tallmadge Meadows: 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge

Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

TOWPATH BIKE RIDE

Join a naturalist on this casually paced bike ride along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. We will be traveling 15.5 miles roundtrip from the Wolf Creek parking lot to Summit Lake and back. There will be several stops to allow for learning along the trail. Helmets are required! Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. TT/Wolf Creek: 33 Snyder Ave., Barberton PHONE (6/12)

Saturday, June 19, 12 - 2 p.m.

NATURE ART FOR TEENS

Do you have a creative spirit? Teens ages 13 to 17 are invited to join our interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art. This is a drop-off program. Please dress for a mess. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain distance from others. FASN/Visitors Center: 1828 Smith Rd., Akron PHONE (6/13)

Saturday, June 19, 1 - 3 p.m.

TOWPATH BIKE RIDE

Join a naturalist on this casually paced bike ride along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. We will be traveling 15.5 miles roundtrip from the Wolf Creek parking lot to Summit Lake and back. There will be several stops to allow for learning along the trail. Helmets are required! Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. TT/Wolf Creek: 33 Snyder Ave., Barberton

Wednesday, June 23, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 742 857 8939

Wednesday, June 23, 6 - 7 p.m. & 7 - 8 p.m.

TRY IT: ARCHERY

Participants ages 9 and older can sign up for a 45-minute time slot to try archery. Beginning and practiced archers are welcome. All equipment is provided, and participants must be 50 inches or taller. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. HH/Archery Range: 1940 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls PHONE (6/15)

Wednesday, June 23, 9:30 - 11 p.m.

MOTHS OF LIBERTY PARK

Learn how to attract these amazing creatures and observe their beautiful colors, shapes and patterns up close. Even big silk moths might join us for the evening! Please bring a flashlight, bug spray and a camera if you'd like to take photos. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. LP/Nature Center: 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg PHONE (6/14)

Thursday, June 24, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634

Friday, June 25, 4 - 5 p.m.

TIE DYE BY THE LAKE

Join a naturalist at Summit Lake to get creative and tie-dye a T-shirt! Shirts are provided. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Summit Lake: PHONE (6/18)

Friday, June 25, 8:30 - 10 p.m.

FIREFLIES FOR FAMILIES

Family groups are invited to an evening adventure! Chat with a naturalist on Seneca Deck, then visit self-guided stations to learn about fireflies. Bring your own bug jar and flashlight. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from other family groups. FASN/Seneca Deck: 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Saturday, June 26, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.

SUMMIT LAKE KAYAK

Paddle in the "Heart of Akron" at Summit Lake to learn what historical treasures helped build this community. This program is led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. We suggest bringing water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wearing clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Participants must wear a mask on land and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. SLNC: 411 Ira Ave. WEB (6/19)

Saturday, June 26, 3 - 5 p.m.

DRAGONFLIES OF SMP

Join a naturalist to learn about dragonflies and damselflies while searching several areas to see how many species can be found. Please bring bug spray, sunscreen and a camera if you'd like to take photos. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. LP/Nature Center: 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg PHONE (6/18)

Saturday, June 26, 6 - 6:30 p.m.

NATURE STORIES WITH MOTHER NATURE

Mother Nature is calling all young ones for a nature-themed story time! Gather around as we hear a tale told by none other than Mother Nature herself. FASN/Seneca Deck: 1828 Smith Rd., Akron PHONE (6/20)

Sunday, June 27, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL: KINDEREALM - SNAKES

Kids ages 3 to 6 can join a naturalist to learn all about snakes! We'll learn what makes snakes special through movement, story time and other fun activities. Zoom meeting ID: 884 3756 9547

Sunday, June 27, 12 - 3 p.m.

OTTER SPOTTERS

Celebrate the return of otters to our waters! Chat with naturalists at the trailhead before you begin for additional information to guide your way. Learn about these playful creatures, where to find them and why they call this park home through an interactive, self-guided scavenger hunt. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. LP/Pond Brook: 3973 E. Aurora Rd., Twinsburg

Wednesday, June 30, 9 - 11 a.m.

DRAWING OUTDOORS

Bring your drawing pad and pencils for an outdoor lesson in drawing. Beginners are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. Portable chairs and drinking water are recommended. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Program will be canceled during inclement weather. FASN/Visitors Center: 1828 Smith Rd., Akron PHONE (6/21)

Wednesday, June 30, 6 - 6:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: SNAKES FOR KIDS

Kids ages 7 to 11 can join us online to discover snakes! Learn what makes these creatures special, read a story and meet a resident snake - all from the comfort of home. Zoom meeting ID: 831 5681 6725

Established in 1921, Summit Metro Parks is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. The park district manages more than 14,000 acres throughout 16 parks, several conservation areas and more than 150 miles of trails, including 22 miles of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Annual attendance in 2020 was 6 million visits. Visit online at summitmetroparks.org.