Scout seeks pet donations for Eagle Award project

Staff report

MyTownNEO

A local Boy Scout is wanting to help a pet clinic for his Eagle Project.

Operation Pet Donation will take place Saturday, June 19, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Stow at 4880 Fishcreek Road.

Shawn DeSessa is a Life Scout in BSA Troop 270 through the United Methodist Church in Stow. He is currently working on his Eagle Project by organizing the donation drive for Pet Guards Clinic in Cuyahoga Falls.

Pet Guards Clinic is a non-profit veterinary clinic that receives no government funding. They offer low-cost services such as vaccinations, ppay/neutering, dental care and other basic needs. Since they are non-profit, they rely on donations to keep their services costs low. Currently they are one of the few low-cost clinics in the area. According to Shawn, their mission is simple: All pets deserve basic life care.

Items of need include liquid bleach; laundry detergent; toilet paper; paper towels; new or gently used sheets, pillowcases, towels, and washcloths; copy paper; paper clips; pens; and tape.

If you have any questions or want to learn more about Pet Guards Clinic, email Shawn at shawn44224@gmail.com or visit Pet Guards Clinic, 4040 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls at petguardsclinic.com.