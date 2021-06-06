Rotary membership offers opportunities to get involved

Courtesy of The Rotary Club of Hudson

Want to lead or participate in a community project? The Rotary Club of Hudson offers many opportunities to give back to our community while enjoying the programs, events and social interaction with like minded Rotarians. Many levels of involvement are available as a Club member.

Recently concluded Rotary Club of Hudson strategic long-ange planning established eight committees for leading and participating in Club activities. All Rotary members are encouraged to contribute their experience and knowledge to one of the committees for the betterment of our community.

Following are brief descriptions of Rotary’s working committees, their tasks, projects and expected results:

Programs Committee--responsible for Rotary’s monthly theme and weekly speakers. Expectations include engaging community/business leaders and accomplished youth for weekly presentations.

Community Service Projects Committee--responsible for major undertakings such as the Scout Cabin refurbishing, Ellsworth School pollinator garden and other conservancy efforts. Expectations are to maintain a high profile of service to Hudson.

Youth Leadership Development and Education Committee--responsible for HHS Service Learning and college scholarships, the 4 Way Speech Contest, the WRA Interact Club and local Scouting. Expectations are to promote and sustain all of Rotary’s youth programs.

Community Health and Safety Services Committee--responsible for charitable projects including support for Gift of Life NEO, Hudson EMS, Hudson Food Bank and Hudson Job Search. Expectations are for the continued support of the critical services of the community and assistance for those in need.

Fund Raising Committee--responsible for the Annual Gala, the Fall Fund Raiser and Fine Day. Expectations are that significant funds will be raised to support the Hudson Rotary Foundation’s many grants to community causes.

Membership Development Committee--responsible for recruiting, orienting and mentoring new Rotary members. Expectations are that the Club’s growth will continue and include increasing numbers of women and minorities.

Community Events Committee--responsible for Rotary’s involvement/support of annual community social events and celebrations such as Santa on the Green, Art on the Green parades and concerts. The expectation is that Rotary will continue to be an “involved citizen”.

Marketing and Public Relations Committee--responsible for continuing communications with the community regarding all Rotary activities. Expectations are that Rotary will be prevalent in local publications, Facebook, YouTube, HCTV and on the Rotary website.

As an example of the cross section of Hudson citizens joining the Club, here are some of Rotary’s newer members:

Phil Butto--Treasurer of Hudson Schools

Terry Bortnik--real estate professional, Humane Society

Chris Foster--Hudson Council, publisher, bee keeper

Nikki Kowalski--Hudson Council, graphic arts marketing, Leadership Hudson

Geoff Korff--entrepeneur, lawyer

Pat Goetz--MD psychiatry

Jane Howington--City Manager

Chuck Nnabuife--home health care finance

Bill McClure--retired, Bikes for Christ

Bill Libby--veteran Cleveland Club Rotarian

In addition to these newer members, the Rotary Club of Hudson includes educators, business owners, financial advisers, attorneys, accountants, printers, foundation principals, food retailers, hospital executives, marketers, entrepreneurs and retired professionals anxious to contribute their ideas and skills.

Joining Rotary is easy. All citizens concerned with the welfare and social communications in the community are welcome to apply by contacting Mike Swain at swainmp1448@gmail.com. A simple application, a casual interview over coffee and an expression of your interests will suffice to establish your candidacy.

The club has a very relaxed attendance requirement recognizing that many busy professionals and parents of young children might find it difficult to participate every week. The current Zoom broadcasts of weekly meetings will also continue after the pandemic has subsided and the Club returns to in-person sessions

You are invited to join Zoom meetings on Wednesdays at 7:30 am to enjoy one or more of the programs. The website www.rotaryhudson.org features upcoming speakers. Contact Marilyn Orr, president, at marilynjorr@me.com for a link.