Garden Club Scholarship created in memory of David Farrell Jr.

Courtesy of Hudson Community Foundation

Friends of the Farrell family have created a Hudson Garden Club scholarship fund at the Hudson Community Foundation (HCF) in loving memory of David F. Farrell Jr., a graduate of Seton Catholic School and Hudson High School who died of a fatal heart attack on May 19 at age 24. All contributions to the scholarship fund are welcomed.

The David F. Farrell Jr. Memorial Scholarship of the Hudson Garden Club will seek to perpetuate his legacy as a horticulturist by supporting educational pursuits in fields that include horticulture, forestry, botany, landscape design and environmental science. Scholarship applications will be reviewed each spring by the Garden Club. All Hudson residents attending an accredited high school or college are eligible.

Farrell, a previous recipient of a Hudson Garden Club scholarship, graduated with a degree in horticulture from The Ohio State University in 2018 and worked as a project engineer with Precision Environmental. He sadly died of a heart attack on the day before his 25th birthday. Farrell, a Hudson native, was a 2010 graduate of Seton and a 2014 graduate of Hudson High School.

“This memorial scholarship fund is a way to honor David, his life, work and passion for the natural environment by encouraging other talented Hudson students to pursue careers in horticulture, botany and related fields,” said Amy Jordan, president of Hudson Community Foundation. “This is a great example of caring people in Hudson coming together to honor and support promising individuals, past and future, in our community.”

Donations to The David F. Farrell, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund of the Hudson Garden Club can be made via the HCF website at MyHCF.org or by sending a check to Hudson Community Foundation, 49 East Main St., Hudson 44236.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.