Woman's Club awards scholarships to HHS students

Courtesy of Woman's Club

The Woman’s Club of Hudson has awarded scholarships to five outstanding Hudson High School Students: Jacob Clary, Owen Edwards, Cole Osburn, Alyssa Rightnour, and Jackson Vogel. The Woman’s Club scholarship has been awarded to Edwards and Osburn. The Joan Lutz Scholarship was awarded to Clary, Rightnour, and Vogel.

The Woman’s Club raises money for Hudson High School students going to a college or vocational school. The Club selects scholarship recipients based on Grade Point Average, financial need, and potential for success. Since 1948, The Woman’s Club has awarded more than $768,000 in scholarships to over 600 students. Amounts of the award are kept confidential. The Club is grateful to all the businesses, organizations and individuals for their generous donations and support throughout the year for the scholarship program.

Jacob Clary

Jacob is headed to the University of Cincinnati to study Business.

A counselor at the high school describes Jacob as a highly motivated and dedicated student who challenges himself in every aspect of his life. He is a skilled athlete and leader in many school clubs and organizations. He won the Student Athlete Award in Football and Track for four consecutive years. In addition, he volunteered as a classroom aide to help third graders. Jacob is a mature and responsible young man, and a strong advocate for children with special needs.

Owen Edwards

Owen will attend the University of Cincinnati to study Computer Engineering. Owen is tenacious, perseverant, and determined when it comes to achieving his goals, according to his counselor at the High School. He puts his heart and soul into whatever project he is working on. In addition to a rigorous academic load, Owen participated in Envision, a leadership business program at Yale. He volunteered for the Appalachia Service Project. He also traveled to Europe to attend a Summer Study Abroad Program.

Cole Osburn

Cole has been accepted in the Career and Community Studies Program at Kent State University. Throughout his high school years, he has worked incredibly hard to achieve his goals. Cole has gained volunteer work experience in a variety of areas including the library, metro parks, retail, and restaurant. He actively participated in the HHS Ski Club, and Special Olympics, and won the Gold Medal in the Special Olympics Slalom Skiing. His high school counselor describes Cole as having a strong desire to be productive and consistently demonstrating a commitment to his personal growth.

Jackson Vogel

Jackson, a passionate, thoughtful, and hard-working student, according to his high school counselor, is headed to The Ohio State University to study Computer Science. He is an AP Scholar with Distinction and has held leadership roles in the school’s Math Club, Science Olympiad, Cycling Club, Magic- The Gathering Club, Chamber Orchestra, to name a few. He has volunteered to help a friend with an Eagle Scout Project, and Soccer 4 All, a program that engages disabled young adults through soccer. Jackson is an outstanding student who believes in achieving success through hard work, determination, and collaboration.

Alyssa Rightnour

Alyssa is planning to major in Early Childhood Education at Ohio University this fall. She has been a member of National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Sunrise Club, Italian Club and Drug-Free Clubs of America. Her volunteer experience includes helping at Youth Challenge, an organization that serves individuals with disabilities. Alyssa is also a competitive dancer at Kibler Dance Academy where her teachers admire her dedication, solid commitment, and eagerness to learn. Her English teacher calls her a natural leader with exceptional academic ability and intellectual flexibility.