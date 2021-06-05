Summit County Relay For Life takes place June 12

Courtesy of Relay For Life

This week is the Summit County Relay For Life.

On Saturday, June 12, Relay For Life will be hosting a Luminaria Drive-Thru from 9 to 10:30pm at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls. You can still purchase a luminaria at the Relay event page www.relayforlife.org/summitoh. Luminaria are ways to remember those loved ones that have lost the battle and honor those that have won the fight or are still fighting.

Relay will also be going virtual on the Relay For Life of Summit County Facebook page at 6 p.m. on June 12. It will include an opening ceremony, survivor and caregiver recognition, teams and sponsor recognition, luminaria ceremony and closing.

Be sure to check out the event page for information on all activities for the Relay. For more information visit website www.relayforlife.org/summitoh or contact Ayla Zerbe, ACS development manager, at ayla.zerbe@cancer.org or 216-535-0440.