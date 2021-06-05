Learn more about John Brown at Case-Barlow Farm Open House

Courtesy of Case-Barlow Farm

Did you know that John Brown (1800-1859) was raised in an abolitionist household in Hudson and Akron? That Brown served as a conductor on the Underground Railroad and harbored freedom seekers on their journey North? Or that Case-Barlow Farm is recognized as a stop on the Underground Railroad as the family was part of the Abolitionist Movement? Chauncey Case and John Brown were friends, one of John Brown's last letters written, while in prison, was to the Cases of Hudson, a copy of which is displayed in the farmhouse.

Hudson historian Tom Vince will be the featured speaker at the Case-Barlow Farm's Sunday, June 13, Open House. Vince will be speaking from 2 to 3 pm. Vince, who has served as the historian for both the Hudson Library and Historical Society and Western Reserve Academy, will discuss the history of Abolitionist John Brown, his connections to Hudson and Case-Barlow Farm, as well as his importance to the Civil War.

The Open House, 1931 Barlow Road, Hudson, is being held from 1 to 4 pm. and will also include the opportunity to tour the period furnished farm house, newly renovated barn and the gardens and grounds. Seating will be limited for the 2 pm program, so RSVP to casebarlow.com. There is no charge for the Case-Barlow Farm open house, but donations are always welcome. Refreshments will be available, including Case-Barlow Farm's own private label root beer. For more information, visit www.casebarlow.com.

Case-Barlow Farm Inc. is an independent nonprofit corporation formed to restore the Case-Barlow homestead and to foster for future generations an appreciation for the spirit and heritage of its builders. CBF is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Ohio Historical Inventory, has received recognition by the Hudson Historical Society and is a designated as a stop on the Underground Railroad by the Friends of Freedom Society.