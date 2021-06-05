HCTV: Programs include Memorial Day Ceremony, girls lacrosse

Courtesy of HCTV

HCTV Program Schedule: June 7 - 13

Good Day in Hudson June edition welcomes Amy Jordan, president of the Hudson Community Foundation, discussing the foundation’s impact in the Hudson community. Also, host Frank Youngwerth visits with Greg Andrego, golf pro at the City of Hudson’s Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course, to talk about the recent growth of the course as well as the PGA Junior Golf Program. Tom Vince describes the history of the WRA golf teams and Liz Murphy tells what’s Happening in Hudson this month.

The big win of HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse vs Jackson airs this week, plus the match against Hoover.

Sunday’s Summer Music Festival performance by The Night Owls will air starting Wednesday 7pm.

Michael Kinch, author of Between Hope and Fear: A History of Vaccines and Human Immunity, spoke for the Hudson Library. Finch is a professor at Washington University who does research documenting the sources of innovation responsible for new medicines.

Hudson Rotary Club welcomes the Thomas O. Page Scholarship winners of 2021.

The recent HHS Spring Awards Choir concert performed at Memorial Stadium, the HHS Virtual Awards Ceremony ”Be The Light 2021” Graduate Parade, HHS 2021 Commencement, Uncharted Waters, HHS music concerts and the Hudson City School Retirement Celebration air this week.

City Club of Cleveland presents two forums this week: Investing in Change(makers): Equitably Developing America’s Small and Mid-Sized Legacy Cities with Alison Goebel of Greater Ohio Policy Center and Jay Williams of Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and Youth Voices: Free Speech with contest winners from Hathaway Brown and Mentor High School.

North of 60 host Heidi Schweighoefer visits with Jill Rango, Balance instructor, personal trainer, demonstrating a 20-minute home workout.

Forum 360 talks with Dr. Ronald St. John about what has happened in Canada with Covid19.

The 2021 Memorial Day flag-raising ceremony followed by the Markillie Cemetery service featuring guest speaker Barnard Kemter, Army Lt. Colonel Retired, will air this week.

Monday, June 7

7 a.m. Kinch: Vaccines

8 a.m. HHS Jazz concert

9:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Hoover

10:45 a.m. HHS Virtual Awards

Noon Rotary: Page Scholarships

1 pm. HHS Baseball vs Kent

3 p.m. Uncharted Waters

4 p.m. Be the Light Parade

5 p.m. City Club: Free Speech

6 p.m. Rotary: Page Scholarships

7 p.m. North of 60: Workout

7:30 p.m. Friends of HCTV

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. HUDLAX vs Jackson

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. City Club: ChangeMakers

Tuesday, June 8

7 a.m. HHS Bands concert

9 a.m. HHS 2021 Commencement

Noon Michael Kinch: Vaccines

1 p.m. HHS Jazz concert

2:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Hoover

3:50 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards

5 p.m. North of 60: Workout

5:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Jackson

7 p.m. HHS CHOIR Awards Concert

9 p.m. Be the Light Parade

10 p.m. Memorial Day Services

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Wednesday, June 9

7 a.m. Rotary: Page Scholarships

8 a.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent

10 a.m. Uncharted Waters

11 a.m. Be the Light Parade

Noon HHS Bands Concert

2 p.m. HHS 2021 Commencement

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Be the Light Parade

7 p.m. The Night Owls 2021

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Page Scholarships

11 p.m. City Club: Free Speech

Thursday, June 10

7 a.m. HHS Bands concert

9 a.m. HHS 2021 Commencement

Noon HLHS - Kinch: Vaccines

1 p.m. HHS Jazz concert

2:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Hoover

3:50 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards

5 p.m. North of 60: Workout

5:30 p.m. The Herman Show

6 p.m. Memorial Day Services

7 p.m. HHS 2021 Commencement

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Friday, June 11

7 a.m. Kinch: Vaccines

8 a.m. HHS Jazz concert

9:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Hoover

10:45 a.m. HHS Virtual Awards

Noon Rotary: Page Scholarships

1 pm. HHS Baseball vs Kent

3 p.m. Uncharted Waters

4 p.m. Be the Light Parade

5 p.m. HHS Spring Choir Awards

7 p.m. The Night Owls 2021

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs. Jackson

Saturday, June 12

7 a.m. City Club: ChangeMakers

8 a.m. HCSD Retirement Celebration

9:45 a.m. The Herman Show

10 a.m. The Night Owls 2021

Noon Good Day in Hudson: June

1 p.m. HHS Spring Choir Awards

3 p.m. HUDLAX vs Jackson

4:20 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards

5:30 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

7 p.m. HHS Commencement Ceremony

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, June 13

7 a.m. City Club: Free Speech

8 a.m. North of 60: Workout

8:30 a.m. United Methodist

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Be the Light 2021 Parade

3 p.m. The Night Owls 2021

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Page Scholarships

7 p.m. North of 60: Workout

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Kinch: Vaccines

10 p.m. Ultimate Game Challenge

10:30 p.m. HHS Virtual Awards