Tallmadge Primetimers returns to in-person gatherings

Special to Tallmadge Express

With the lifting of the COVID-19 health orders by Gov. Mike DeWine, the Tallmadge Primetimers are returning to their monthly in-person meetings this month.

The general meeting will be held Tuesday, June 15, at the Tallmadge Community Center. Refreshments will be at noon, with the meeting beginning at 12:30 p.m. Entertainment will feature Dan Elish, 50s & 60s music.

In July, there will be a general meeting on Tuesday, July 20, at the Tallmadge Community Center. Refreshments will be at noon, following by the meeting at 12:30 p.m. Entertainment will be Rette George, country music.

In August, the general meeting is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Tallmadge Community Center. Refreshments are at noon, with the meeting at 12:30 pm Entertainment: TBA

The Lunch Timers (note the new name for Monthly Luncheons) will get together on the last Tuesday of each month for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will order off the menu with individual checks. The next luncheon will be June 29 at Red Lobster 1090 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls. Contact Jackie Wheeler for details and signup.