PTO selects Teachers, Staff Member of the Year

Courtesy of Hudson PTO
The Hudson PTO recently announced its teacher and staff awards. Pictured is the Staff Member of the Year Shelley Salzer, second from left, with Beth Trivelli, Benjamin Pankratz, Lyndsay Pankratz, Vivian Pankratz and Rebecca Donauer. Salzer is an educational aide at Evamere Elementary School.
Pictured are, from left, Jacob Stoehr and Alan Golden. A physics teacher at Hudson High School, Golden was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for grades 6-12.
Kathy Matchinga, third grade teacher at East Woods Intermediate School, was named Teacher of the Year for grades K-5. Pictured, from left, are Julian Schoff, Mila Daher, Julia Drake and Matchinga.

The Hudson PTO recently named its Teachers and Staff Member of the Year, selected for their dedication to students.

Alan Golden, a physics teacher at Hudson High School, was chosen as Teacher of the Year for grades 6-12. He was nominated by Jacob Stoehr.

Kathy Matchinga, a third grade teacher at East Woods Intermediate School, was selected for Teacher of the Year for grades K-5. She was nominated by Molly Drake and Tania Nemer.

Named Staff Member of the Year was Shelley Salzer, an educational aide at Evamere Elementary. She was nominated by Lyndsay Pankratz.