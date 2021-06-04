PTO selects Teachers, Staff Member of the Year

Courtesy of Hudson PTO

The Hudson PTO recently named its Teachers and Staff Member of the Year, selected for their dedication to students.

Alan Golden, a physics teacher at Hudson High School, was chosen as Teacher of the Year for grades 6-12. He was nominated by Jacob Stoehr.

Kathy Matchinga, a third grade teacher at East Woods Intermediate School, was selected for Teacher of the Year for grades K-5. She was nominated by Molly Drake and Tania Nemer.

Named Staff Member of the Year was Shelley Salzer, an educational aide at Evamere Elementary. She was nominated by Lyndsay Pankratz.