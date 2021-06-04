Preschool News: Open House at Treeschool Preschool

Kent Weeklies

Treehouse Preschool Open House

If you have a preschooler (age 3, 4 or 5) or a toddler (2 1/2 years old) and you are looking for a preschool this fall, there will be an Open House on June 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Treehouse has been providing an engaging preschool experience for families from Tallmadge and surrounding areas for 45 years. It encourages cognitive, social and emotional learning as well as fine and large motor skill development through hands on experiences based on play.

If you can’t make it and want to know more, contact the office at 330-630-0704.