The GriefCare Place receives $1,000 grant to support programs

Courtesy of The GriefCare Place

A $1,000 grant from the Stow-Munroe Falls Community Foundation has been awarded to support grief support groups and programs offered at The GriefCare Place.

“The Stow-Munroe Falls Community Foundation has a long history of support to us, and we are grateful for its support. This generous grant will be used to support our current groups and programs,” said executive director Rebecca Costello Bulgrin. “We exist solely to help heal those who suffer from grief. Without support some might never return to a healthy routine. We walk alongside these individuals as long as needed. Healthy people lead to healthy communities, and we firmly believe that our programs are making a positive contribution in Stow, Munroe Falls and many other communities in Northeast Ohio.

Until Healing Comes and Passport to Healing comprise a progressive series of programs which provide foundational information about normal grief. Other specific focus groups are regularly held to provide the opportunity to learn and share in a smaller, interactive forum. “As restrictions and societal fear begin to ease we are experiencing an increase in grieving people crossing our threshold with broken hearts, desperate for connection and support. Our services have never been more needed!” said manager of programs and operations Kathi Bertolini.

Founded in 1997, The GriefCare Place is recognized as a pioneer and leading provider of free, peer-led grief support programming and services in Northeast Ohio. In 2020, 107 grief support group meetings and 23 special programs were held onsite. Support groups and programs run continuously and are free and open-ended, allowing grievers to participate for as long as needed, regardless of their income.