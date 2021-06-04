Area 'Golden Girl' celebrated at P.E.O Convention

Courtesy of P.E.O.

Bonnie Lyon will be honored as a “Golden Girl” for her 50 years of membership and service in P.E.O, one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters. Lyon is a member and former president of Chapter BK, based in Cuyahoga Falls. Born and raised in Akron, Lyon worked for many years at Weaver School and Workshop. Formerly of Stow and Munroe Falls, she and her husband George currently live in Copley. The tribute to Lyon and other long-time members was scheduled to take place June 4-5, during the annual convention of P.E.O.’s Ohio chapters. The event is virtual this year.

Carolyn Wadelin and Nancy Storms are Chapter BK members also celebrating notable years of P.E.O membership this year. Both are being lauded for 60 years of service to the organization.

Wadelin, a former elementary school teacher, lived for many years in both Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake. She was an active volunteer at Akron City Hospital and with the Red Cross Blood Mobile. She recently moved to Safety Harbor, Florida.

Storms was a special education teacher at Weaver School and Workshop. She lived in Stow and Cuyahoga Falls, where she and her late husband Edmund were life-long members of the United Methodist Church. She now lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women. They help to educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and with the stewardship of Cottey College, a private women’s liberal arts school in Nevada, Missouri. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood brings together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women through education.