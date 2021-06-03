Zane's Inc., KSU partner for fundraising for special needs persons

Courtesy of Zane's Inc.

Pi Sigma Epsilon Chapter at Kent State University has teamed up with Zane’s Inc. over the last couple of years to assist them with fundraising and volunteering. These Kent State students have been able to participate at Zane’s October Trunk & Treat and at the annual Holiday Party with Santa. These experiences have given them an interactive experience with children and adults with special needs and an introduction to a local non-profit organization facilitated by volunteer board members.

Zane’s Inc., named after a local young man, is a 12-year-old nonprofit organization that has a mission to provide resources for children and adults with special needs that live in Northeast Ohio. This is done through quarterly fundraising assistance and community outreach. Funding assistance is provided though their Family Support Fund initiative. Funds are awarded so that individuals able to receive vital services and necessities not covered by insurance, government agencies or another financial institution. Financial support can be given for various therapies, summer camps, assistive and adaptive equipment, communicative devices, medical expenses, and respite. The goal is to help individuals reach their potential and become a contributing member of society while helping their family become the best advocate for their loved one. (www.zanesinc.org)

Both Zane’s and Pi Sigma Epsilon are looking forward to getting back together for in-person events this year. While unable to come together in-person, this did not stop the efforts of Pi Sigma Chapter from organizing a New Member Project with the help of Raveonne Henderson. Nine new members posted “BINGO” boards and $378 was raised.

A second fundraiser was held with the help of Chapter VP Olivia Webb. Olivia coordinated with the owner of Bake and Takes, Maizy Joye. VP of PR, Jordan Hughes was responsible for promotions. The owner of Bake and Takes is a senior member of Zeta Xi and is graduating. She gave 40% of the profits to Zane’s. This fundraiser raised $267.20 for a total donation to Zane’s Inc. of $650.54. All Chapter events and information was reported by Pi Sigma Epsilon Chapter President, Olivia Stark.