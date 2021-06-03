Tickets available for Hudson Garden and Outdoor Living Tour

Courtesy of Hudson Garden Club

Do you need inspiration for your deck, patio or lawn? Is your garden overgrown, dead or just plain sad? Now is the time to get inspired by some of the most fabulous garden and outdoor living spaces in Hudson.

This year's Hudson Garden and Outdoor Living Tour, sponsored by the Hudson Garden Club, will feature a sunny Tuscan-style experience as well as a total yard transformation that highlights a swimming pool and entertainment areas. If shade gardens are more your preference, a few of those will be showcased also. The featured properties also have planter gardens, water features, gazebos, putting greens and many takes of the perfect firepit.

This year the tour features nine beautiful properties this year as self-guided tours. Tickets are $35 per day and can be purchased online at hudsongardenclub.org through June 19. Tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. To help provide spacing and social distancing for guests, ticket holders will bby email June 20-23 to address their first stop on the Tour.

Proceeds from the Home & Garden Tour fund such programs as the club’s scholarship program, grants program to support worthwhile horticultural and education projects, donations for trees in the City of Hudson and Hudson City Parks, and gifts of gardening books to the Hudson Library.