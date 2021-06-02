Friends of the Library: Donation time changes coming

Marti Franks

Special to MyTownNEO

There are changes coming to how we are doing donations. The Shop will maintain its four current browsing/buying days and hours but we will be taking small donations on this days. Patrons can use the donation slots when the shop is closed. Please don’t leave your donation on the floor.

Starting Monday, June 7, we will no longer be accepting donations at the back door. Large donations can be brought on Thursday’s from 3 to 6 p.m. or by appointment. A large donation is one that has more than three boxes or tote bags or requires multiple trips to the car. If you need to schedule an appointment leave a message on Facebook and we will get back to you. You can also stop in the shop and leave a note.

We are excited about new vendors and some very cool merchandise. Check out the Facebook page for pictures or stop in to see what’s new. Bring cash or checks and we love it when you let us keep the change. Those quarters add up fast and that is another way to help us support programs at the library.

We appreciate your cooperation as we work our way toward more open hours.

We will be following library protocol concerning masks. There is a reason we are The Friends and we'd love to have you become one, too.