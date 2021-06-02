North Summit Lions Club's annual golf outing set for June 28

Kent Weeklies

The North Summit Lions Club is holding its annual Golf Outing on Monday, June 28, at StoneWater Golf Club.

This scramble format will have a Shot-Gun Start beginning at 10 a.m. Check-in is at 9 a.m.

In addition to 18 holes of golf with cart, there is a 1/4 pound hot dog lunch, steak dinner, raffles, and many prizes. Cost is $125 per golfer. Donations and hole sponsorships are accepted.

For more information, contact Chuck Lewis at 216-402-6762 or Kerry Hardin at 330-620-6219.

As with every North Summit Lions Club charitable event, the funds go toward helping the community’s needs, such as family support, health programs, schools, police and fire, local charities, and animal care. The North Summit Lions Club is one of the area’s longest-running Lions Clubs, originating in 1932.