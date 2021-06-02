Hudson Farmers Market begins 2021 season on June 5

Courtesy of Hudson Farmers Market

The Hudson Farmers Market is opening the 2021 season on June 5. Like last year, the market will take place on the Clocktower and Gazebo Greens and Church Street in the heart of Hudson from 9 am to 12:30 pm every Saturday from June 5 to Oct. 9, 2021.

“Putting on last year’s market was a real challenge, but it went off well and it was our busiest season ever,” says market manager, J Hudson. “We had a lot of safety protocols we had to follow, but this year those protocols have been loosened and we’re looking for another great but safe season.”

“Face masks will not be required at the market, but of course, you may wear a mask if you’d like. We’ll still have hand sanitizer around and be promoting one way traffic,” Hudson said. “Shoppers may bring their own bags to shop with this year, but we will have limited events. We will occasionally have music, but we will not be having close person-to-person activities like the children’s tent. As the season progresses, we hope to add more activities like our pollinator day and our apple day. But for now, we’re focusing on supplying great local produce, meat, baked goods and food for our shoppers.”

There are four new seasonal vendors this year. Prajna Ma Gardens from Medina raises a variety of unusual produce. They came out a few times last year, but will be there all season on the Clocktower Green. Also added is Worlim Acres from West Salem. They are goat farmers and will have many types of goat milks cheese, fudge and soap. Another new vendor is Moon Farm from Diamond. They use aquaponics to raise herbs and produce but also raise chicken, duck and quail. They will have eggs from all those poultry and occasional quail meat. The last new season vendor is Knife Sharpening by Carl St. John. Carl will be at every other market throughout the season sharpening knives. Many Hudsonites will know Carl from his time at Western Reserve School of Cooking.

Bradwood Farm is expanding to two tents this year. Since they are an hydroponic grower, they will have their produce from day one, huge heads of fresh lettuce and hopefully, even strawberries on opening day. NEOPOPS is expanding their menu this year and will be selling pulled pork sandwiches that they make in their commercial kitchen.

The Farmers Market is an institution in Hudson that brings people and energy to downtown in the summer.

The Hudson Farmers Market is a nonprofit born from a project of Leadership Hudson, a program sponsored by The Rotary Club of Hudson Clock Tower, and a collaboration between community leaders and civic-minded residents. Now in its 15th season, the market serves as an incubator to local entrepreneurs and an economic driver to downtown Hudson. With approximately 30 diverse vendors and small businesses filling up about 40 tents, the Hudson Farmers Market attracts over 20,000 people to downtown Hudson over the summer and autumn seasons.

To learn more about the Hudson Farmers Market, visit the website at www.hudsonfarmersmarket.org or contact market manager, J Hudson, at info@hudsonfarmersmarket.org.