Summer reading programs offered for teens and kids at Aurora library

Aurora Memorial Library will offer a Teen Summer Reading program featuring weekly prize drawings for 12-18 year olds. Teens can enter drawings by completing one of several possible challenges and emailing their drawing entry to contests@portagelibrary.org.

The list of challenges are available in the Young Adult area of the library, or they can be accessed on the library’s website, www.portagelibrary.org under “All-Day Library Programs and Events.” Drawings for $10 gift cards will be held on Fridays from June 11 through July 9. Teens who enter all five of the weekly prize drawings will be entered in a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. This program is sponsored by The Friends of the Aurora Memorial Library organization.

The Aurora Memorial Library will also offer a Summer Reading Program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade starting June 8. This program is also made possible by the support of the Friends organization as well as area businesses and individual donors.

This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” and children are asked to keep a reading log that will enable them to enter bi-weekly prize drawings for prizes, including t-shirts, books and games. The drawings will be held during two of the four weekly programs that will take place on the front lawn of the library on June 8, 15, and 29, and July 6. Children must bring their completed reading logs to enter these drawings.

When attending programs, families are asked to bring a blanket or chairs, and groups will be spaced out on the lawn to allow for social distancing. Please note that registration for these programs is required and participant levels are limited. When a program limit has been reached, children will be placed on a waiting list but they can still participate by keeping a reading log.

Check the library website, www.portagelibrary.org for the event schedule. A highlight of this year’s programs is a virtual visit by Laura Numeroff, best-selling children’s author of several children’s picture books, including "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie". Unlike the other scheduled events, Numeroff’s visit will be held via Zoom.

In addition to the Summer Reading Program, the library will offer Preschool Story Times for 2-5 year olds on Mondays at 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Parents and caregivers must register for these programs, which will be held weekly from June 7 through July 5. Like the reading program, story times will feature the “Tails and Tales” theme, and sessions will be held on the front lawn of the library. Participants should bring a blanket or chairs for their family, and blankets will be spaced out on the lawn to allow for social distancing.

Children and families may also participate in a Summer Reading Bingo game that is being offered throughout the Portage County District Library system. Children can enter a prize drawing for a new bike upon completion of at least 10 challenges on the bingo card. They will also receive a lawn sign identifying them as a PCDL “Super Reader,” as well as a coupon for a free McDonald’s ice cream cone.

For more information on these library programs, visit www.portagelibrary.org or call 330-562-6502. The Aurora Memorial Library is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.