Learn how to use modern E-Tools for a job search

Join Hudson Job Search on Monday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. for “Modern E-Tools for a Modern Job Search” by Zoom to learn the most current ways to utilize social media in your job search. The majority of good jobs are found through networking. But, are you aware of what recruiters and those doing the hiring are using these days?

The majority of employers and recruiters now leverage social media when on the hunt for candidates. The most popular platform is LinkedIn. However, more than half use Facebook, and nearly half use Twitter.

But this use of social media is not just focused on (relatively) old established social media channels; a rising number of recruiters report utilizing Snap-chat, Instagram, and other smaller platforms during the recruiting/hiring process. Therefore, if social media is important to recruiters and employers, using social media during the job search by you the job seeker is also very important.

Rico Aliers is a seasoned training professional with more than 13 years of experience developing and delivering training programs, assessment tools, and curriculum. He currently teaches career and social media workshops at the Ohio Means Jobs center in Summit County to help job seekers find and retain full-time permanent jobs with benefits.

In his workshops, attendees learn how to navigate applicant tracking software, tap into the hidden job network, create an ATS proof resume, prepare for and answer the most challenging interview questions, and understand the process that their applications and resumes will face throughout the 21st century.

HJS meets the first and third Monday evenings of every month currently by Zoom with networking from 7:00 p.m. and the speaker presentation from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org and complete the contact form to register for the Zoom meeting; register prior to 5 p.m. the day of the meeting.