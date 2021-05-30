Book shop to host children's author Jason Lady

Kent Weeklies

The Learned Owl Book Shop is hosting Jason Lady on Saturday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. for a signing of his new children’s book, "Super Problems." Before "Monster Problems," there was "Super Problems," the story of how Blue Hood first learned of the magic pen. Scott, aka Blue Hood, draws him and his friends fighting crime and unbeknownst to them, brings their adventures to life. The Alpha Defense Squad must unite as a team, master their powers, put up with Bruce the obnoxious alpaca, and solve their super problem…before the Stinky Sock takes over the world.

Be advised that although the book shop is currently open at a somewhat normal capacity, it is still possible the event will be canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19. Only six customers will be allowed in the store at a time for health and safety reasons. If the weather permits, the event will be held outside in front of The Learned Owl to allow for more interaction with the author. Check the website or social media pages for updates.