Cuyahoga Falls Class of 1971

Are you a 1971 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School? The CFCSD Class of 71 50th Reunion event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21.

You are invited to a fun-filled weekend with your CFHS classmates. Festivities start Friday, Aug. 20, and conclude on Sunday, Aug. 22.

To learn more, visit the Class of 71 website at https://fallshigh71.cfsfaa.org/.