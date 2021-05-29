Stow Community Farmers Market returns for 11th season on June 5

Kent Weeklies

The 11th season of the Stow Community Farmers Market begins June 5 and runs through Oct. 9 rain or shine. Get ready to visit your favorite vendors, enjoy live local music, yoga demonstrations, weekly kids’ activities, and other special events - all under lightened-up COVID protocols where masks are optional, and hand-sanitizer is all around.

This year, leashed dogs are welcomed back, with the chance to be the “Weekly Market Pooch.” Selections are made by market volunteers who will take photos of your dog’s visit to the market. Each week, the winning pooch will be showcased in the weekly market email that reaches more than 1,000 people. The dog will also receive a free custom-made dog collar.

Gary Aleman, the market's volunteer market manager, said, “We are so looking forward to presenting our Farmers Market like in years past before COVID - our customers really enjoy this most enjoyable community event where they can now safely reunite out of doors with neighbors and friends.”

Regular vendors participating will offer locally produced honey, maple syrup, baked goods, starter plants, micro greens in 4 varieties, numerous varieties of lettuce, herbs, peanut butter, hand crafted soaps, spices, olive oil, knife sharpening, grass fed beef, pork, poultry, cheeses, brown eggs, kettle popcorn, sour dough breads and baked goods, fresh roasted coffee, hand painted art crafts and much more. Also featured will be community nonprofits such as Bulldog Bags, GASP, Friends of the Library and SMF NICE each week to help them promote their own missions.

Market hours are 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 and continuing rain or shine thru Oct. 9. Customers can catch market news on its Facebook Page from the website at www.stowfarmersmarket.com where you can sign up for a weekly email blast in season.

Founded in 2010, the Stow Community Famers Market serves Stow, Munroe Falls, Cuyahoga Falls, Tallmadge, Hudson, and Akron with products and produce from local vendors and small businesses from the parking lot of the Stow Community Church at 1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow.

2021 FAQs and Special Events: