Library News: Learn strategies for self-care

Kent Weeklies

Adult Programs

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, June 7, 2 p.m. "Summer Hours of the Robber’s Library" by Sue Halpern

Surf’s up! Beach Music of the 60s - Thursday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.

A new music expression, stemming from the Surf culture in California made its way into the musical fabric of culture in the 1960s. The new sound was called Surf Music. Join Pop Culture Historian Bill Brauning as he explains how it all started - and the many groups who changed the sound of popular music during the 1960s. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

June 10, 2 p.m. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong

July 8, 2 p.m. "Friends and Strangers" by J. Courtney Sullivan

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesday, June 16, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Self-Care with Ashley Farrish - Thursday, June 17 6:30 p.m.

Now more than ever, it's important to be mindful and skillful in taking care of yourself. Join practicing psychotherapist Ashley J. Farrish to learn realistic strategies for coping and self-care.

Self-care is a popular buzzword, but caring for yourself is not a superficial indulgence. It's a way to stay healthy and avoid burnout, so you can survive and hopefully thrive.

During this program, participants will learn about overcoming obstacles to self-care, healthy and unhealthy coping mechanisms, and how to create a personalized self-care plan.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, June 23, 6 p.m. "The Moonflower Murders" by Anthony Horowitz

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Children’s Programs

Take It Make it Horse Toy

June 7-30

Use some every day supplies to make a horse toy. Pick up a kit at Nordonia Hills Branch Library, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursday, June 10, 10:15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, June 10, June 17, 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Summer Reading Fun-Tails and Tales

Tuesdays, 2 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an activity. These programs will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

June 8 - Join yoga instructor Melissa Cugini for a fun, animal-themed story and virtual yoga class.

June 15 - Grow your own animal planter. Register for a kit. No zoom program on this day.

June 22 - Flying Bird pop up toy. Experiment with some simple mechanics by creating your very own flying bird! Kit will be ready to pick up after June 15.

June 29 - Zoo Tales-Join Miss Melissa for stories, pre-packaged snack and a craft. Kit will be available to pick up after June 22.

Messy Monday - Mondays, June 21, July 19, August 16, 6 p.m.

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

June 21 - Have you ever found a snake while playing in the dirt outside? We will learn about snakes and then paint a wooden toy snake. Kit will be ready to pick up after June 14.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It

June 1 – June 12 Build a string-powered fan. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting June 1, while supplies last.

June 14 – June 26. Fold an origami rocket and watch it fly. Pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Branch Library any time beginning June 14.

June 28 – July 10 Grow crystals on a shell. Pick up supplies at the branch beginning June 28.

Teen Turn Out

Wednesdays in June and July at 2 p.m., we'll try something new. Maybe a craft, a recipe, or a new skill. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

June 9 - Join us and paint an original masterpiece with Miss Kaila.

June 16 - We’re making a box out of playing cards. The perfect gift for Dad or yourself.

June 23 - Create adorable pompom animals.

June 30 - We’re going to race birds. Join Muss Sue to create paper you birds you can make fly.