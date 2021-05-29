Hudson Kiwanis dedicates baseball batting cage

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Kiwanis Baseball had a big weekend May 14-16.

It was the inaugural Gary Gough Baseball Classic. Over 400 players, representing 34 teams, ages 7-12 participated. In addition, over 100 players participated in the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition and the Junior Homerun Derby.

The highlight of the weekend, was the dedication of the baseball batting cage at Barlow Park. On hand for the ceremony were Mayor Chuck Shubert, Gary Gough, Charlie Lawrence, Chis Lawrence, tournament manager and Dave Skoczen, Hudson Kiwanis Baseball president.

The batting cage is a welcome addition to the Barlow Baseball park and made possible with a grant from Hudson Kiwanis. For close to 30 years Gary Gough has been a force with the Hudson Kiwanis Baseball program. Many parents and children have felt the impact of his efforts and his emphasis on the kids' safety. While he is stepping away from the program, his presence will be felt for years to come and the Baseball Classic is a fitting way to honor him.

For 70 years Hudson Kiwanis has served the Hudson Schools and Community since its founding in 1951. Since 2000, over $1 million has been given to the schools and community. Some of the visible things are the splash pad, basketball courts, high school tennis courts and safety town, just to name a few. Most recently a grant was made to the high school for the hydroponic garden. In addition, Kiwanis continues to provide several scholarships for graduating seniors, school grants, funding for Power of the Pen and many more worthwhile things that support the schools and community. Our funding for all this comes from the Hoops Classic Basketball Tournament for boys and girls, recreational baseball programs and the sale of Christmas Poinsettias. For more information about Hudson Kiwanis visit our web site: www.HudsonKiwanis.com.