Webinar offered June 8 on understanding dementia

An educational webinar by the Alzheimer’s Association will be offered June 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. Attendees can learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

It is being offered by the Mulberry Garden Memory Care in Munroe Falls and the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information and to be added to the Zoom meeting, email 222cs@hawthornret.com or call 330-633-3026. You will receive access information by email as part of your registration confirmation.