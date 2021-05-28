Virtual Relay For Life will begin June 12

Kent Weeklies

Relay For Life of Summit County is hosting a hybrid event this year.

The Virtual Relay event will held be on Saturday, June 12, and start at 6 p.m. on the Relay For Life of Summit County Facebook page. It will include an opening ceremony, survivor and caregiver recognition, teams and sponsor recognition, a luminaria and closing ceremony. In addition to the Virtual Relay, they will be hosting a Drive-Thru Luminaria Experience from 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls.

You can purchase a luminaria at the Relay event page www.relayforlife.org/summitoh . Organizers want to "light the night sky with all our luminaria to honor those that have and are currently battling cancer and to remember those that have sadly lost the battle."

There is still time to sign up for Trivia night which kicks off the week on June 7. Cost is $10 for entry and door prize ticket, $15 will give you an entry ticket, door prize ticket and a luminaria. To sign up for trivia go to http://bit.lySummitRFLTrivia A link to the basket raffle will be posted on the event site with instructions how to purchase tickets and place in the bag for the basket you would like.

Survivors are still encouraged to register. Relay wants to recognize you. Visit the event website and register as a survivor, join a team, donate to someone, or purchase a luminaria. For more information visit website www.relayforlife.org/summitoh or contact Ayla Zerbe, ACS Development Manager, at ayla.zerbe@cancer.org or 216-535-0440.