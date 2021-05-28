Summer Reading program at Falls Library partners with art center

Kent Weeklies

Summer Reading at the Cuyahoga Falls Library launched "Imagine Your Story" on May 27. The annual summer program will run through Aug. 7. Adults, teens and children are invited to join in at any time, but must complete all eight milestones to be eligible for grand prizes.

Beth Sucharzewki, the children’s department manager at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, is particularly enthusiastic about this year’s Summer Reading artistic partnership with the Cuyahoga Valley Arts Center (CVAC).

“We are always looking for ways to incorporate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) into our programming. With the generous support of CVAC and various grants, we are able to plan programming that will give children and teens the opportunity to build critical STEAM skills all summer long.”

As part of the CVAC artistic partnership, author Lindsay Ward will provide the opportunity to explore color theory through art activities. Other STEAM programs include chromatic art: Sunprints, 3D Pen Creations, 3D printing, science with books, and engineering challenges.

In keeping with the “Imagine Your Story” theme, the library will also offer author talks, book clubs, storytimes, and writing workshops for all ages.

Adults, teens, and children participating in Summer Reading will be eligible to win a number of prizes. Art classes, music lessons, gift baskets, Kindles, and $529 for a 529 College Advantage savings account are just a handful of the offerings.

In addition to the support and artistic partnership with Cuyahoga Valley Arts Center, organizations including College Advantage, Dairy Queen, Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership, Falls Music School, Friends of the Cuyahoga Falls Library, Handel’s Ice Cream, Kiwanis of Cuyahoga Falls, McDonalds, Metropolis Popcorn, Midwest Tape, O’Charleys, OverDrive, Western Reserve Hospital, and the Riverfront Family YMCA all generously supported this year’s summer reading program.

If your business would like to contribute to future programming with the library, email mail@cuyahogafallslibrary.org subject line: donation.

To celebrate Summer Reading kick-off, the library is offering a limited number of registration totes for the first registrations.

To register for the Summer Reading program, stop by the library or visit https://cuyahogafallslibrary.org/srp/. For a full list of upcoming programs visit http://cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.