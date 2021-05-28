SMFHS student selected as Buckeye Girls Delegate

Kent Weeklies

Isabella Baker, 16, will begin her senior year in August at Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools bringing with her newfound knowledge and experience from Buckeye Girls State.

SMFCSD will be sending Baker as the delegate from the district to participate in the class of 2021 Buckeye Girls State at The University of Mount Union in Alliance in June. Buckeye Girls State is a week-long program designed to educate Ohio's young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. By getting involved in the process, BGS delegates learn more about city, county, and state government in one week than they will in an entire semester of high school.

Baker is no stranger to keeping busy as she runs cross country and serves as the business manager of the school newspaper. She loves to read, run and watch movies all while dreaming of traveling the world.

“I got involved with Girls State when it was first mentioned by my grandfather as a sophomore. During the beginning of junior year I started looking into it a bit more as I was taking AP Government. I'm very excited to be going to BGS because it will give me a chance to experience government in-depth while also interacting. It will also open many doors and give me a chance to meet new people. I want to run for attorney general because my plan after high school is to hopefully go to West Point Military Academy (or the Naval or Air Force) and go into law. My plan career-wise is to go into the JAG Corps.” says Baker.

She plans to join the MIlitary Academy in pre-law and then attend law school after graduation.

“We are so proud to be sending such a deserving and well-rounded delegate to Buckeye Girls State this year,” shares Superintendent Tom Bratten. “We can’t wait to hear about all of her success in the program and see what leadership skills she can continue to bring to SMFHS.”