Roberts students design artistic food creations - with toilet paper

Is it food - or is it toilet paper?

You know you are on the end side of a pandemic when you can create sculptures from toilet paper.

This past semester, Roberts Middle School 6th and 7th grade students in Amber Hamilton’s Visual Art class have been learning about sculpture and 3-D forms through fake food creation. The students discussed and viewed the art of professional food sculptures that are hired for restaurants, advertisements and film before diving into their own creations.

Students researched reference photos before sculpting and then used a mixture of watercolors and acrylic paints to add color with a focus on realism. Some plates of food incorporated household items such as caulking to create fake whipped cream and frosting.

To trick the viewer into thinking this was real food, they plated the artwork on real dishes and some incorporated real silverware and sandwich wrappers.

“This project turned out better than anyone could've imagined and I hope you are as impressed with the final result as much as I am,” said Hamilton.